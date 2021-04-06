NBA



Kleber and Mavericks expand winning streak



Dallas National basketball player Maxi Kleber scored the next victory in the NBA on his return from injury with the Dallas Mavericks. Isaiah Hartenstein won for the first time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Dallas Mavericks have expanded their winning streak in the NBA with the return of national basketball player Maxi Kleber. At 111: 103 against Utah Jazz, coach Rick Carlisle’s team won their fifth game in a row. Kleber had recently paused due to a bruise on his left leg, but came back to almost 35 minutes of playing time against Utah (five rebounds, two assists).

The best thrower for the Mavs was the Slovenian top player Luka Doncic with 31 points. For its part, Utah had previously won nine games in a row and is in first place in the Western Conference. The Mavs are still in seventh place in the conference.

Isaiah Hartenstein celebrated the first victory with his new Cleveland Cavaliers team. After five defeats in a row, the Cavaliers won against the San Antonio Spurs 125: 101. Hartenstein managed a double-double of 16 points and twelve rebounds in the win, and the national player also contributed three assists.

National team-mate Isaac Bonga was not used in the renewed defeat of the Washington Wizards. Against the Toronto Raptors, the capital city lost 101: 103 and thus went off the floor as a loser in the fourth game in a row.

