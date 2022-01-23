The milwaukee bucks they reached 3 consecutive wins, after defeating 127-133 to the Sacramento Kings, and get closer to the third place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA, with an outstanding game of Chris Middleton.

In the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton took command, scoring 34 points, with 12 of 20 in field goals, 5 of 7 in triples, and 5 of 5 in free throws, in addition to 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Junior Holiday He also took a step forward, scoring 26 points, with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, in 32 minutes of play.

kings fall again

The Sacramento team has lost for the third straight duel, with which they move away from the possibility of play in, in the twelfth position of the Western Conference, with a record of 18 wins and 30 losses.

Harrison Barnes made the cut for the Kings, scoring 29 points and 6 rebounds, followed by Tyrese Haliburton, who had 24 points, 12 assists and 6 rebounds.