Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant had to retire in the middle of Friday’s game between his team and the Toronto Raptors in application of the coronavirus prevention protocols established by the NBA authorities, which generated enormous frustration in the player and his companions.

As later reported by the NBA, Durant tested negative in three Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, but this Friday he was in contact with an unidentified person, who gave an inconclusive result shortly before the start of the game, in the that the Raptors beat the Nets 123-117.

This situation led to Durant being discharged at the beginning of the meeting. Later he was allowed to play, although he had to start the duel on the relay bench, while another test was practiced on the person with whom he had had contact.

“During the game, a positive result was received from the person Durant interacted with this afternoon,” the NBA explained. “Out of caution, Durant was removed from the game and a contact tracing is underway to determine if he was in close contact with the person who tested positive,” he added.

“Kevin Durant will be out for the remainder of the game due to health and safety protocols. After missing the start of the game and subsequently being cleared to play, Durant is unable to play as directed by the league.” (via @malika_andrews) #NBA #Nets pic.twitter.com/PVBv0FdGkV – ESPN Sports (@ESPNDeportes) February 6, 2021

Durant, who had been on the court for 19 minutes with 8 points and 6 rebounds, left the game during the third quarter and, after a brief stint on the substitute bench, had to go to the locker room with an annoyed face. On his way he threw a bottle of water on the ground.

“Free me,” the player wrote on Twitter minutes after leaving the court at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. And he added “NBA, your fans are not stupid. You can’t fool them with your stupid PR tactics.”

Without Durant, his team, ranked third in the Eastern conference, was beaten by Toronto, which is seventh, with 33 points from Pascal Siakam and 30 from Kyle Lowry. The Nets’ other two stars, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, finished the game with just 17 and 15 points, respectively.

“It’s frustrating, especially when we follow the protocols, we get tested every day. I don’t get it,” Harden said after the encounter. “A lot was happening. It was overwhelming, especially in the middle of a difficult game,” added the guard, who lamented the impact that this NBA decision had on a loss to a direct rival for the top positions in the East.

“It’s tough losing Durant twice in one night. But we have to adjust. This is the kind of season it will be,” Nets coach Steve Nash said.

According to ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA will now try to determine the time and degree of proximity that Durant had with the infected person to determine his period of absence from the courts, but at the moment he will not travel to Philadelphia for the Saturday’s game against the 76ers.

Durant, who is making a spectacular start to the season (registering an average of 30.8 points per game) after a year and a half out due to injury, already missed four games a month ago due to another contact tracing.

A two-ring winner with the Golden State Warriors and NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2014, Durant was also one of the first basketball players to report positive for Covid-19 in 2020, just days after the NBA suspended their regular season in March.