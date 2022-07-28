During free agency before the start of the 2021/2022 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers surprised to get Kendrick Nunn for 2 years in exchange for 10 million dollars.

It was one of the most promising signings of the Los Angeles club, since Nunn was coming off an excellent season with the Miami Heataveraging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, with a decent 38.1 percent shooting from 3-point range, and 93.3 shooting from free throws.

However, Nunn could not play any game for his new team in the campaign, because weeks before starting the course, in the preseason, he suffered from a bone bruisewhich made him miss the whole year.

Ready for the second round

Now, fully recovered, the shooting guard has declared himself ready to show what could be his best version as a professional, in his second year with the Lakers, where he hopes to play an important role.

“I feel great, 100 percent honestly, back to where I normally was level-wise. It’s been a while since I felt this good, probably since the last season I was still playing.” he said in an interview for Spectrum Sports.

Kendrick Nunn was not chosen in the 2018 Draft, the Miami Heat signed him in 2019, where in his first season he stood out with averages of 15.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, being chosen in the Best Rookie Quintet.

In his first season in the league as a professional, the Heat qualified for the NBA Finals, where they faced their current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, against whom they lost in a 6-game series.