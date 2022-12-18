Without Paul George and Reggie Jackson due to injuries, Los Angeles Clippers They prevailed in the NBA on Saturday against the Washington Wizards, with the best version so far of Kawhi Leonard.

The star forward of the Californian club, recorded his first 30-point game of the season, adding 31 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, well escorted by Luke Kennard, who contributed 20 points as a substitute.

In this way, the Clippers have resumed the path of victory, having won in 4 of the last 5 games, only losing against the phoenix suns.

Wizards in a tailspin

As for the Wizards, the Washington franchise continues to plummet, losing its ninth game in a row, already falling out of the play-in zone, with a record of 11 wins and 19 losses.

Kristaps Porzingis he was the Wizards’ leading scorer with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists, followed by Kyle Kuzma who added 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists.

The franchise’s best player, 3-time All-Star Bradley Bea, has missed the last 7 games with a slight hamstring strain in one leg.