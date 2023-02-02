Speaking to the Associated Press (AP), Kareem Abdul-Jabbarlegendary center of the Milwaukee Bucks and of los angeles lakershe assured that he did not have any kind of rivalry with LeBron James, who is nothing to surpass him as the top scorer in the history of the NBA regular season.

“When I broke Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring record in 1984, it upset Wilt, who had had a one-sided rivalry with me since I started doing so well in the NBA. I don’t feel that way about LeBron”Abdul-Jabbar told the AP.

LeBron, now the Lakers’ leader in his fifth season with the team, is just 89 points shy of surpassing 38 thousand 387 points of Kareem, and become the all-time leading scorer in regular season.

Earlier this week, other statements surfaced in which Abdul-Jabbar, for NBA on TNT, said he’s glad the record will pass to someone worthy like James, who he hopes can hold the record longer than he does.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still the leading scorer in history. Photo: NBA.com

“I have been carrying the torch as a record holder for 38 years. I am excited and relieved to pass it on to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it and I hope he takes it even longer than me“, commented the historic pivot.

It should be noted that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the top scorer in history since 1984 in April, with 8 months to go before LeBron James was born, and ended up increasing the number by 198 when he retired, so that Kareem has held the record longer than LeBron has lived.