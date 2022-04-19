The Golden State Warriors They are already heading to the Western Conference semifinals in the NBA, after taking a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

The San Francisco Bay Team, led by Steve Kerrscored the victory in the second game of the first round series against the Nuggets, by a final score of 126-106.

As it happened in the first game, Stephen Curry He came off the bench and led the victory with 34 points, however, Jordan Poole surpassed his teacher in a very particular section.

The data

Jordan Poole finished with 29 points, one away from repeating with 30 points as he did in the series opener, however, it was enough to make history, and surpass Stephen Curry.

According to the NBA History site, Poole, 22, has 10 triples scored in his first 2 playoff games, this being the most triples in history for a player in his first 2 postseason games.

At least this will be a mark that not even Curry himself, a true veteran, will be able to surpass, despite being the best shooter of all time, so a great future can be predicted for Poole, who is only in his third year.