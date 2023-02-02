Just in the first quarter, the boston celtics they finished 30 points above the brooklyn netswhom they ended up defeating by 43 points, with a final score of 96-139, in the NBA game this Wednesday.

Jason Tatum Y Jaylen Brown they were indefensible throughout the game, with the former recording 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block, while the latter had 26 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

This was the second win in a row for the Celtics, who increased their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference, with a record of 37 wins and 15 losses, which is the best record in the NBA.

no one stopped them

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 27 times this season, the most for a duo in history before the break. Stars game.

For the Nets, they saw their 2-game win streak snapped, having their best man in Kyrie Irving, who scored 20 points, gave 4 assists, and had 4 rebounds, while Cam Thomas added 19 points from the bench.

Despite the defeat, and not having Kevin Durant For more than a month due to a knee sprain, the Brooklyn Nets have managed to stay in the direct qualifying zone for the playoffs, with a record of 31 wins and 20 losses, in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.