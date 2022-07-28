A couple of days after it became known that the boston celtics offered to Jaylene Brown to the Brooklyn Nets to try to bring Kevin DurantIt didn’t take long for the words of Jayson Tatumthe young star of the team.

“I have played with him during the Olympics. He is a great player. That’s not my decision (to bring in Kevin Durant). I love our team. I love the boys we haveTatum told Brian Robb The Sports Hub.

Tatum is coming off the best season of his life, in which he averaged 26.9 points, 8 rebounds, all career highs, in a year in which he earned his third consecutive All-Star selection, being named Finals Most Valuable Player of the Eastern Conference, qualifying for the first time to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors.

Brown, your best ally

During the season, Jaylen Brown was again the second best player for the Celtics, and the ideal partner for Tatum, averaging 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, a year after receiving his first selection at Stars game.

Tatum clearly had to support his partner, with whom he has gone to war on several occasions, having played the playoffs 5 times, with 3 of those trips ending in the Conference Finals (the last until the NBA Finals).

Hours after news broke that the Celtics offered Brown to the Nets for Durant in a package that included Derrick White and compensation from future rounds of the Draft, Jaylen wrote “SMH” on Twitter, which stands for “Shaking My Head ”, showing his disappointment upon hearing the news.

We recommend you read

However, a day later Jaylen Brown would have stated that despite the fact that he could have been transferred, his feeling of wanting to continue belonging to the Boston Celtics organization has not changed.