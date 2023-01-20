The boston celtics they had to be used thoroughly to subdue the Golden State Warriorsin a repeat of last year’s NBA Finals, needing overtime to define the game 118-121.

This was the second duel between the two teams after last year’s finals, with the first having been on December 10, in which Golden State prevailed 123-107 in San Franciscowhile on this occasion, Boston took advantage of playing at home at the TD Garden to win in front of their fans.

The greatest figure of the Celtics, Jason Tatumhad a huge game, in which he recorded 34 points, 19 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals, playing 48 minutes, being vital for the victory of those from Massachusetts.

Emulate Pierce

According to NBA History, Jayson Tatum became the first Celtics player since Paul Pierce in 2002 to record at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a game.

Tatum’s Celtics, with the victory over the Warriors, added their eighth victory in a row, and are more entrenched than ever in first place in the Eastern Conferencewith a record of 34 wins and 12 losses, which is also the best in the entire NBA.

Jayson Tatum, 24, and in his sixth season as a professional in the league, has the best averages of his career, with 31.2 points, third best in the NBA, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals, with a 46.8 shooting percentage field, 35.1 in triples, and 87.1 in free throws, being one of the favorites to be the Most valuable Player it’s from the season.