The boston celtics proved to be the best team in the NBA today, after defeating the dallas mavericks 125-112, with a new display of talent from Jason Tatumimproving his record to 14 wins and 4 losses.

The Celtics’ star forward finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks, dwarfing the rival superstar, luka doncic of the ‘Mavs’, who finished with 42 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

This was Tatum’s ninth game of the season with 30 or more points, giving him averages of 30.6 points per game, fourth-highest among all NBA players.

among legends

At just 24 years old, but already a veteran in his sixth season in the best basketball league in the world, Tatum continues to climb the ranks among the best players to have worn the Celtics jersey.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, in the win over the Mavericks, Tatum recorded his 16th game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, surpassing the tie he had with one of Boston’s greatest players of all time, Bill Russell. (fifteen).

Without a doubt, Jayson Tatum is showing an even better version of himself than he was last year, when he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors, but before being named Finals MVP. of the Eastern Conference.