Just in the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers the escort of the boston celticsJaylen Brown, had to leave the match after a clash with his teammate Jason Tatumon Wednesday night of NBA.

After a shot from a corner by Brown himself, he went to grab the offensive rebound after missing the shot, while Tatum also in his effort to get the ball, which he got, Jaylen and Jayson collided heavily, with Tatum hitting with his elbow the face of his colleague.

The bad news didn’t take long to break after Jaylen Brown left the game, never to return, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed that the Celtics player suffered a facial fracture.

Goodbye Allstar?

The journalist added in his report that the 26-year-old would be wasting some time, and could even be left out of the Stars game which will take place on Sunday, February 19, although the results will be awaited first after being subjected to more tests by specialists.

Jaylen Brown, in his seventh season in the league, all with Boston, has just been chosen for the second time in his career to the All-Star Game, after averaging 27 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, with 49 percent efficiency in shooting. field goals, 33.4 in triples, and 77.9 in free throws.

In the win over the Sixers, Tatum finished with 12 points and Brown left with 4, adding a total of 16 points, which according to OptaSTATS, ends the streak of both scoring at least 40 points in games together in 55 games, the second longest such streak since Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer achieved 60 from 1965 to 1966.