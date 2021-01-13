NBA



James Harden is moving from the Rockets to the Nets, according to US media





Houston According to media reports, there will be a spectacular swap in the NBA. Superstar James Harden is moving from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. Other players and teams are also involved in the trade.

The dissatisfied superstar James Harden has got his way according to consistent US media reports and is switching from the Houston Rockets to NBA rival Brooklyn Nets in a spectacular action. There the 31-year-old basketball player with the mighty beard will play together with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a rather rare combination of three athletic heavyweights in one team.

The complex swap, in which apparently several teams are involved, was initially not official on Wednesday. It was therefore unclear which players and access rights the Rockets would get in future drafts. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported, however, that the Cleveland Cavaliers should be involved in the trade.

Harden had made no secret of his dissatisfaction in the past few weeks and made himself clearer than ever before the day before the deal. “This situation is crazy and the problems cannot be solved,” he said after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Rockets are too weak. Harden has never been an NBA champion in his career.

