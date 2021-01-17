While Kyrie Irving is still missing, the one who monopolizes all the eyes for these hours in Brooklyn is James Harden, brand new reinforcement of the Nets who tonight made his presentation with the New York team and as if he had played all his life with the jacket of that franchise: a triple-double for the 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic.

Harden was the protagonist of the news of the week and one of the most important news not only of the season but of recent times when his arrival was confirmed to the team in which Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are already active, although the latter is not He is currently part of the team directed by Steve Nash because he was sanctioned by the NBA for his “disappearance”, which included attending his sister’s birthday in violation of the NBA’s anti-COVID-19 protocols.

The bearded man scored 32 points, gave 14 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds in no less than 40 minutes of play. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, was the top scorer of the night with 42 points

After a difficult exit from Houston, the franchise he spent the past eight seasons with, Harden got to the place he wanted. Even before the start of the season, he had expressed interest in joining a team with championship aspirations, and Brooklyn was his ideal preference.

To keep it, Brooklyn handed over Caris LeVert (to Indiana Pacers, although this Saturday it was learned that he will be on the sidelines indefinitely with a kidney problem), Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince (both to Cleveland Cavaliers, Rodions Kurucs (to Houston) and nothing less than eight first-round draft picks.

And the bearded man began to justify such an investment from the first quarter, although he did it with a slightly different style: without taking every shot or closing every play, but worrying about making the team play.

In fact, it was only at the end of the first 12 minutes that he scored his own points on the score sheet.

In the second half the best of his repertoire was seen and he showed both sides of the coin in front of the hoop: good numbers in penetration, scoring 5 of 8 shots and taking fouls (he went 15 times to the line and scored 13 attempts), such is his custom, but loose at a distance (3-10), with that shot selection that is not always the most successful.

His triple-double (three double-digit statistical items) marked an absolute record in NBA history, as no player had debuted on a team with a triple-ten and at least 30 points scored.

Harden throws a pass. He attended and scored on his own in his debut with the Brooklyn Nets. Photo EFE

Beyond Harden’s great performance, Durant had the key to victory, who, as happened with his teammate, also uncovered in the second half and was decisive in the fourth quarter, during which he scored 14 of his 42 points so that Brooklyn defeated an Orlando that presented more battle than expected.

The forward added to his quarantine of points 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks: a player from the entire court.

The next game for the Nets will be this Sunday night (9.30pm in Argentina) and it will be a more than interesting one against one of the Eastern candidates: Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokoumpo.