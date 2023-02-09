The Houston Rockets they gave away the victory this Wednesday night of the NBA to the Sacramento Kingssince going up on the scoreboard 127-128, with 1.2 seconds left to finish the match, the Kings took out to try to shoot a basket and win the game, receiving dearon foxwho in received a foul Eric Gordon leaving 0.3 seconds on the clock.

Fox proceeded to make the 3 free throws, since the foul was behind the 3-point line, so that after the Rockets, already without timeouts, they took and tried a shot from behind the half of the field that they did not hit, ending the game with a win for Sacramento.

This was the fourth loss in a row for the young Rockets, who although they have many talented prospects in development, the process is taking its toll on them, as well as their youth, with heavy losses during the game in the final seconds, leaving aside the unnecessary lack of Gordon, who is quite a veteran.

There is hope

The good news from the Houston project is that Jalen Green, who was the second pick in the 2021 Draft, is quickly becoming a fascinating scorer, who is already making his mark in the NBA history books.

Green finished with 41 points, shooting 14-of-22 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-point range and 7-of-9 from free throws, playing 37 minutes, marking his third 40-plus point game of the season.

With his only game of 40 or more points last season, hitting 41 points in the final game of the regular schedule in a loss against the atlanta hawksGreen already has 4 games of 40 or more points in his young career, which according to ESPN Stats & Info, is the third-most by a player before the age of 21, joining Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic.

Jalen Green, 20, who turns 21 tomorrow, February 9, in his second year in the best basketball league in the world, is averaging 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, in 50 games played.