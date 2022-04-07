For the fifth consecutive game, the rookie of the Houston Rockets, Jalen Green has scored 30 points or more, equaling a mark not seen in the NBA since the legendary Allen Iverson in its beginnings.

No other first-year player in NBA history had achieved 5 games in a row scoring above 30 pointssince Iverson did it in the 1996/1997 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green scored 30 against the San Antonio Spurs, 32 against the Sacramento Kings, 33 again against the Kings, 31 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 30 against the Brooklyn Nets, with the Rockets sadly losing each of these games.

Iverson still outnumbers him

However, it should be clarified that Allen Iverson’s streak is still superior to Green’s, since the Sixers point guard at that time had games of 40 (2 times) 44 (2 times), and a game of 50 points.

On the other hand, Green can say he has an edge over Iverson in 3-point shooting, as the Rockets rookie has hit more than 4 3-pointers in each game of his streak, shooting above 40 percent in all of them.

Green is undoubtedly one of the candidates to win the award for Rookie of the Yearbeing averaging 17 points (leading among rookies), 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, with a 34.5 percent efficiency in triples, and 80.1 in free throws.

As an aside, Green’s campaign doesn’t compare to Iverson’s, as the latter averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 34.1 percent shooting from 3-point range, and 2.1 steals.