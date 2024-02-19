Karl-Anthony Towns will be the game's first official iconic athlete. As the face of NBA Infinite, Towns will be featured in the game globally alongside other key ambassadors, including De'Aaron Fox, RJ Barrett, Tobias Harris, Andrew Wiggins and Jrue Holiday

Level Infinite has launched a new basketball experience on iOS and Android, NBA Infinite, an officially licensed non-stop action game available worldwide starting February 18th. The game is free and available on the App Store and Google Play. “NBA Infinite is a game built from the ground up with players in mind,” said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Level Infinite. “Our team is dedicated to creating an experience that matches everything fans love about basketball. Together with the NBA and NBPA, we have created a game that fuels their passion with an immersive experience at their fingertips “. In NBA Infinite, players can gather friends to form a team for 3v3, 1v1, and Dynasty 5v5 matches. They will also be able to collect and enhance a roster of NBA stars, make important decisions to transform a starting five into a championship lineup and strengthen the coaching staff to improve defensive and offensive tactics.

Karl-Anthony Towns will be the game's first official iconic athlete. As the face of NBA Infinite, Towns will be featured in the game globally alongside other key ambassadors, including De'Aaron Fox, RJ Barrett, Tobias Harris, Andrew Wiggins and Jrue Holiday. Additionally, NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert will be the ambassador for the European markets. In addition to this all-star team, veteran NBA announcer Mark Jones will join NBA Infinite to provide commentary in English-speaking territories, while regional commentators will be available in Germany with Michael Körner, in France with Xavier Vaution and in Brazil with Rômulo Mendonça.