NBA in the future: with an app you go on the pitch!
During the NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, home of All-Star Weekend, commissioner Adam Silver unveiled some new custom options that will be part of future game streaming, including the ability to fans to scan their avatar and replace it with the players.
