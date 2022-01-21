A new victory for the Dallas Mavericks came with another impressive performance from Luka Doncić, which ended with an impressive double-double, to lead the Texans to four straight NBA wins.

Doncic, 22, in just his fourth season in the league, finished with 41 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists, key for the Mavericks to beat the Mavericks 98-102. Toronto Raptors.

According to data from ESPN Stats & Info, this was Doncic’s third game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, being the most in history of the Dallas franchise.

This season, Doncic is averaging 25.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists, along with 1.2 steals, in 30 games played.

absolute leader

Since Luka came in third position in the 2018 Draft, became the franchise player, and the leader of the Mavericks, having helped them to qualify in 2 of the 4 years he has been in the team, being able to reach 3 consecutive this course.

In 4 years, Doncic has already been elected twice to the All Star Game (All-Star Game), being able to reach 3 this campaign, as well as 2 times a Best quintet in the league, Y Rookie of the Year.

The Mavericks are in fifth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 26 wins and 19 losses.