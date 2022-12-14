This NBA Wednesday, the cleveland cavaliers o’clock at 7:00 p.m., Pacific time, they enter the American Airlines Center to measure themselves against locals, the dallas mavericksin an attractive encounter.

It will be a confrontation between superstars, between Donovan Mitchellguard for the Cavaliers, and Luka Doncic, forward for the Mavericks, 2 of the best players in the league today.

Mitchell has been vital for the Cavaliers to rank third in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 17 wins and 11 losses, 4.5 games behind the boston celticswho are first with 22-7, while Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with a record of 14 wins and 13 losses.

in his best form

In the low season, the Utah Jazz He transferred Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers, which was the best thing that could happen to him, displaying all his talent, and the best figures of his life.

In 24 games played, Mitchell has career-high averages in points at 29 per game, field goal percentage at 49.6, 3-point percentage at 41.9, and free throw percentage at 89.1.

Donovan Mitchell, star guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Photo: AFP

For his part, Luka Doncic, who in his 5-year career has already been selected to the All-Star Game 3 times, 3 times chosen for the Best Quintet in the NBA, and Rookie of the Yearis also going through the best moment of his career.

Doncic is second in points per game in the NBA with 33.1 per night, in addition to 8.8 assists, 8.6 rebounds averages, being one of the favorites to be the Most Valuable Player of the season.