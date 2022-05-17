In the 2021/2022 NBA season, which is currently in the Conference Finals stage, the award for Coach of the Year He took it Monty-Williams of the phoenix suns.

The 50-year-old coach led the Suns to have the best record in the entire league, with 64 wins and only 18 losses, also being the runners-upafter reaching the finals last year, where they fell to the milwaukee bucks.

However, Williams and the Suns, once again, could not consummate a great season with the title of champions, leaving the Arizona franchise again empty-handed.

those who could

Over the years, only 5 coaches have won the Coach of the Year award, in the same season that they became champions with their respective teams.

Auerbach Network was the first to achieve this feat in 1965, when he was named the best strategist of the year, and his boston celtics they kept the championship, which was the seventh in a row, of the 8 in a row that that dynasty won, and 9 in total under Auerbach’s mandate.

The second to achieve it was Red Holzmannwho led the New York Knicks to get the title of champions in the 1969/1970 campaign, when he was also chosen Coach of the Year.

bill shaman He is in third place, being the one who led the Los Angeles Lakers to win the league in the 1971/1972 season. As an extra fact, he won 4 titles as a player, curiously, with the Boston Celtics, archrivals of the Angelenos.

Interestingly, the coach with the most NBA championship rings, Phil Jacksononly won a Coach of the Year award, but he made it count, by lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy as league champion with the Chicago Bulls, in the 1996/1996 season.

Last but by no means least, the legendary Gregg Popovichcurrent coach of the San Antonio Spurs, and who holds the record for most consecutive seasons in charge of a team with 26, also holds the following record.

Popovich, of the 3 times he has been recognized as the best coach, in 2 of them he has led the Spurs to the title, one in 2003 and the other in 2014, something no one else has ever achieved. He is also one of 3 coaches, along with Don Nelson and Pat Riley, to have 3 Best Tactician awards.