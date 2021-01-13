There’s a new super team in the NBA. The Houston Rockets send James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar had recently really provoked a change. The swap business includes an amazing four teams.

James Harden was last noticed in Houston by public demands for bills. Now the superstar gets his way

D.he dissatisfied superstar James Harden has got his way according to consistent US media reports and is switching from the Houston Rockets to the rival Brooklyn Nets in a spectacular action.

There the 31-year-old basketball player with the mighty beard will play together with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a combination of three athletic heavyweights in one team, which is rather rare for the NBA.

The complex swap, in which apparently several teams are involved, was initially not official on Wednesday. However, “ESPN” already gave details. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers are also involved in the deal.

Four teams required for hardening changes

The Nets are sending Houston a package that contains several players and draft picks, including Guard Caris LeVert. This is apparently passed on directly for Victor Oladipo to the Pacers, so the information at ESPN.

Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince move from the Nets to Cleveland as part of the deal, while the Rockets Cleveland’s Dante Exum and Brooklyn’s Rodions Kurucs.

Houston will also receive Brooklyn’s three unprotected first-round draft picks from 2022, 2024 and 2026. In addition, there are exchange rights for picks in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The Rockets also receive Cleveland’s first-round pick for 2022 from the Milwaukee Bucks .

Harden provokes change

Harden had made no secret of his dissatisfaction in the past few weeks and made himself clearer than ever before the day before the change. “This situation is crazy and the problems cannot be solved,” he said after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The Rockets are too weak.

Harden was too late for his team’s training start before the season and recently appeared listless at the games. Observers even spoke against the Lakers of the superstar being overweight. Harden has never been an NBA champion in his career.

The behavior of the top earner had not been well received by his colleagues in Houston. “The other 14 boys in the locker room didn’t hurt him. How did everyone get to work like everyone else. It’s totally unfair to the other guys on the team, ”DeMarcus Cousins ​​recently said angry about Harden’s behavior. It’s history in Houston now.