The Sacramento Kings they took a suffered victory against Los Angeles Clippersin which according to ESPN Stats & Info, was the game with the second highest combined score in NBA history, by a score of 176-175, for a total of 351 points

Said meeting had to be defined in extra time, in which by the hand of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monkthey achieved a victory that hit the table, making it clear that they are a reality, for which they have won for the second game in a row, and consolidating their third position in the Western Conference.

Fox shone as the team’s offensive leader, with 42 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Monk added 45 points with 6 assists coming off the bench.

historical data

According to StatMuse, Malik Monk is the only player in the last decade with at least 45 points, 5 assists and 5 3-pointers, joining Jamal Crawford from the bench, in addition to being the most for someone as a substitute so far this season.

On the other hand, this is the second time in the history of the Kings that 2 players manage to score more than 40 points in the same game.

Among other data, according to ESPN Stats & Info, with the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard’s 44 points, this is the fifth time in NBA history that at least 3 players have scored 40 or more points, and the first since 2012.

Finally, with Kawhi’s 44 points, they have already registered 143 games of 40 or more points so far this regular season, the most in NBA historyleaving behind the 142 of the 1961 and 1962 campaign.