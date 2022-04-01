BROOKLYN NETS 119 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 120

ATLANTA HAWKS 131 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 107

CHICAGO BULLS 135 – LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 130

DETROIT PISTONS 102 – PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 94

Although the bench did not contribute, Rivers excused them and set his sights on Harden. The locals pulled off a brilliant Cunningham win against Philly. Read the chronicle.

UTAH JAZZ 122 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 109

A game with the Lakers and the Jazz leave behind a bad run of results and, in addition, bad words in their locker room. Angelenos look to tomorrow. Read the chronicle.