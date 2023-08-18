Dates, news and appointments for next season: from the newborn In Season Tournament to Martin Luther King Day

All out. No, it is not a mid-August liquidation, but the announcement of the NBA which has released the entire regular season calendar, after which in recent days had, between announcements and indiscretions, circulated the portions relating to the opening night, the Christmas matches and the newborn In Season Tournament. It is confirmed that the regular season will kick off on October 24 at the Ball Arena in Denver, where the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets will receive the celebratory rings and then face the Los Angeles Lakers in a (partial) rematch of the Western Conference finals of the last playoffs . Here are the “compass” dates to guide you from October 2023 to June 2024, the matches to mark on your mobile phone calendar, the details of the matches broadcast live nationally on American TV that give you an idea of ​​which teams have the most appeal to the public . Count. See also Venice, Niederauer: "We are not ready for Serie A, we are looking for a technician who knows ..."

Key Dates — The start is therefore scheduled for October 24th. The final phase of the newborn In Season Tournament will be staged from November 3-9, while the All Star Game in Indianapolis is scheduled for the weekend of February 16-18. The regular season will end on April 14, April 16-19 will be the time for the Play-in games, April 20 will mark the start of the playoffs. Finally, on 6 June, Race 1 of the 2024 Finals is already scheduled.

The photogenic teams — On TV, understood as live national broadcasts of ABC, ESPN and TNT, the Golden State Warriors will go more than anyone else: even 29 times. The 2022 champions, with Chris Paul joining Steph Curry, are therefore highly anticipated. The San Antonio Spurs thanks to the selection in the 2023 Draft with the number 1 pick of the Frenchman Victor Wembanyama will have 11 games broadcast across America. There is also the downside, however: Chicago, Indiana, Orlando (of Paolo Banchero, who also has an Italian passport, but who has chosen to play with the US national team), Toronto, Washington (where he will play his first season as Wizard Danilo Gallinari), Detroit, Charlotte, Portland and Houston, so nine teams, will each have just one national broadcast this season. You snub. See also Jorge Meré opted for America thanks to Álvaro Fidalgo

Martin Luther King Day — Here are the details of the four games on January 15, 2024, in succession from 7 pm Italian time, all with US national coverage: Philadelphia-Houston, Atlanta-San Antonio, Memphis-Golden State and Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City.

Tasty matches — Let’s start with their historic rivals: the Lakers will play 6 of their first 9 games away. Boston will find Marcus Smart (in Grizzlies jersey) in the Garden as an opponent on February 4, 2024, he will have already done his return tests with Coach Udoka by then, arriving in Beantown as Rockets coach on January 13. The other half of Los Angeles, the Clippers, will play an impressive 10 morning games at home, a quarter of all their commitments in front of their home crowd. On February 4, Bradley Beal as reinforcement of the Phoenix Suns will return “home” to Washington, where he was the banner of the capital’s franchise. Curiosity also for the October 28 match between Toronto and Philadelphia because it will be that of the return to Canada as a former Coach Nurse. Will he have James Harden as his player? Chapter Simone Fontecchio, blue pride of the Jazz: Utah has the second easiest calendar on paper, intended as the record of last season of the teams it will face. Finally, February 27 Portland-Miami will be a non-trivial challenge. Dame Lillard for which of the two teams will she be on the parquet? See also The Argentine soccer pass market begins to have its first movements: Scocco, Piatti, Ponzio and more

