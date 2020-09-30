new Delhi: Rajat Sharma, President of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has said that some channels are showing drama and fiction in the name of news. It is not only against style but also against society.

In a special conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, Rajat Sharma said that in a few days we have seen many videos in which reporters are harassing the witnesses. Those who have been called for questioning by the agencies are following them. Even abuses were given, which aired on TV. It is not hidden from anyone who is doing this. Around the world, we have seen advertisers and reputed brands withdraw support from such haters.

Let me tell you that in view of the hateful program on many news channels, the top brand of the country has said that the news channels should stop it, otherwise strict attitude towards advertising can be adopted.

Rajat Sharma said that advertisers should differentiate between channels that are unnecessarily aggressive, allow misconduct and fights in their content. They should distinguish between news channels that are attacking privacy and doing high-voltage drama to attract attention.

Regarding the affidavit filed by the NBA in the Supreme Court, Rajat Sharma said that we are not demanding more power to the NBA. We want all news channels to be asked to follow the guidelines issued by the News Broadcasting Standers Authority (NBSA). NBA and NBSA are two different bodies. NBSA is an independent institution. Its chief justice is Arjun Sikri, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, he has a lot of prestige in the country.

He said that NBSA has a clear and strict code of conduct (code) for broadcasters. Over the years, NBSA has helped news channels improve their content. It can now play an important role in controlling toxic content. The problem is that many news channels are not members of the NBA. They do not want to come under the purview of NBSA. We have requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that all the channels follow the rules of the News Broadcasting Standers Authority.

Recently the NBA has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the program code and said that it should also apply to those who are not members of the NBA.