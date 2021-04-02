Facundo Campazzo had a good contribution in the victory of the Denver Nuggets against the Los Angeles Clippers. It was 101 to 94 for the set of the only Argentine in the NBA, who beat a direct rival of the Western conference and reached the Los Angeles Lakers in fourth place, a valuable fight to determine future locations in the playoffs.

The base albiceleste added 3 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal in 20 minutes of play and was once again the sixth man with the most time on the court in a major triumph which also left the team less than two wins behind their losers, who occupy third place.

As is often the case, the Cordovan entered a few minutes from the end of the first quarter (there were 4 and a half left) and remained on the court until about the same moment of the second quarter.

From highest to lowest

And early in the campaign Campazzo started to show off of the weapons that he regularly shows and with which he earns each of his minutes as the worker who has become in these first months in the best league in the world.

Thus he surprised Paul George, One of the best players in the league – a little over five years ago he fought hand-to-hand with LeBron James in the Eastern conference – with a steal with his hallmark, that of (one of) the fastest hands in the West.

The play, in addition, decanted in a basket in transition of the team.

He also contributed in his other outstanding facet: the generation of points for his teammates. In a matter of minutes he added 4 assists with different variants, all equally effective: “whiplash” from the center of the pitch, chopped pass to look for the fall of the pick and roll, simple opening on one side …

Campazzo returned to the Staples Center parquet averaging the third period (five and a half minutes from closing) and in this period he interspersed some inconveniences with some good deed.

On some occasions, despite having an open shot, he privileged the pass to a teammate. The characteristic altruism or patience to feel more comfortable with a shot that has dried up quite a bit of gunpowder in the last month?

Only he knows. The truth is that at the end of the game he would have shot only once to the basket, something that, in those games in which he played at least 19 minutes like at dawn on Friday, it had only happened once in 20 meetings.

In any case, the problems did not go through thereBut for two turnovers at a delicate moment that led to the Nuggets squandering what had once been an 18-point lead to just seven.

Between the two balls that he lost, at least had the confidence and attitude necessary to take a triple at 45 degrees (assist from Will Barton, the one who many times Argent fanatic accuses of not giving him the ball much) and score it to recover the double digit difference.

However, moments later lost another ball and, although he defended George’s first shot well and he missed, after the offensive rebound the Clippers’ 13 took another triple and this time he scored it to cut the distance to 5.

Facundo left after that play and returned with the fight already settled, in the absence of the last possession, to defend when the Nuggets still had the win in their hands.

It was thanks to the contributions of Jamal murray (23 points), Michael Porter Jr. (twenty), Will barton (19), Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon (14 each).

The entire starting five scored more than 14 points per head and the defense improved, leaving the Clippers at 41% on the court and just 29.4% on triples.

It is a crossing that quietly could be repeated in playoffs and Denver showed that has to fight it.

This Sunday, from 23 in Argentina, Campazzo and company will play at home against the weak Orlando Magic.