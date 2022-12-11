The Milwaukee Bucks They haven’t lost in the NBA since last December 2, when they lost to los angeles lakersand from that setback, they have basted 4 wins in a row.

The positive streak will seek to be extended this afternoon, when they enter the Toyota Center to face the young squad of the Houston Rocketso’clock at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Recently, the maximum figure of the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmposaw a historic streak of consecutive games cut short, scoring 30 more points, in a total of 8 games, vital for Milwaukee to win 6 of these games.

heading to the top

With the stumble of the Boston Celtics against the Golden State Warriors Saturday, should the Bucks walk out of Texas territory this afternoon, Milwaukee would be positioning itself a half-game away from knocking the Celtics off the top of the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another NBA MVP-worthy season, averaging 31.9 points, second in the league behind the Dallas Cowboys’ Luka Doncic, along with 11 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and one block per game.

Jalen Green, leading scorer for the Rockets. Photo: AFP

As for the Rockets, they are one of the youngest teams in the league, and a developing project, located at the bottom of the Western Conference, with a record of just 7 wins and 18 losses.

Jalen Greensecond-year shooting guard, has taken the lead as the club’s top scorer, averaging 21.3 per game, followed by fourth-year Kevin Porter Jr with 18.8, and second-year Turkish center Alperen Sengun, who has stood out with 14.9 points , 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, in 22 games.