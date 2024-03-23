NBA | Game, whistle, game, whistle… For a change, Lauri Markkanen is on the sidelines again on the way to losses

The Utah Jazz lost again, this time without their key player.

Lauri Markkanen was out of the game for a change, when the Utah Jazz lost to the Houston Rockets as a guest in the basketball NBA league ugly with points 119-147 early on Sunday Finnish time.

Jazz's key player Markkanen had played in the previous round, rested in the previous one, played in the previous one and missed the previous six games. In the background is the bump the Finn got on his thigh three weeks ago. In Detroit, he was left out of the lineup, citing injury.

The most effective in Jazz were the center John Collins With 25 points and a back man Collin Sexton with 20 points and 8 assists.

The Rockets were beaten to a crushing victory by its defenders from behind the arc: Jalen Green scored 41 points (seven 3-pointers) and Fred VanVleet 34 points (ten three-pointers).

With jazz there are 11 games left in the NBA regular season. It has lost its chance for the playoffs days ago, which is also reflected in the cleanness of the team.

The Jazz have now lost five games in a row, and each of those losses has come by at least ten points.

Read more: Lauri Markkanen was left behind again, the worst loss in ten years

Read more: Lauri Markkanen came back to the parquet with strength, but will his joy in the game return?

Read more: Lauri Markkanen is suddenly surrounded by yellow beaks and in the middle of a deep losing streak

Read more: Lauri Markkanen's team threw in the towel again – does Utah really have a plan?