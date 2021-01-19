MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 108 – PHOENIX SUNS 104

The Grizzlies’ fifth consecutive victory. And you can see the hand of Ja Morant, the reigning Rookie of the Year. Since he returned they have not failed. In the game against the Suns, with Chris Paul in front of him, the young man finished with a double-double (17 points and 10 assists) and with three actions at the end of the game – pass, basket and defense – that helped the victory to be stay at home. Tillman started because of Valanciunas’ discharge. Horrible Booker, who finished 5/21 shooting.

CHICAGO BULLS 125 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 120

Victor Oladipo’s first game in the Rockets jersey was not as expected. He did well, finished with 32 points, but his team fell to some Bulls who are on a clear rising line. On the other side was a Zach LaVine who outscored him by one (33 points). Oladipo and Wood were the ones who tried in the end, but couldn’t prevent another Houston loss.

MIAMI HEAT 113 – DETROIT PISTONS 107

NEW YORK KNICKS 91 – ORLANDO MAGIC 84

Victory against a Magic broken by injuries. Randle and Barrett, the best of a team that has conceded just 159 points in two games.

BROOKLYN NETS 125 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 123

The Bucks are shipwrecked in the Big Apple with a triple winner from Durant, who received a pass from a superlative Harden. Brooklyn oozes talent.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 104 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 125

The point guard, with more intention than brilliance this time, tried everything but the losses of his Blazers (Nurkic and McCollum, mainly) weigh a lot.

ATLANTA HAWKS 108 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 97

The franchise directed by Ryan Saunders does not lift its head. Ninth loss of the season for a team affected by losses and last in the West.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 113 – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 115

The point guard caused 12 of the 14 points with which the Warriors turned the game around in the final four minutes. End to the Lakers' streak.

TORONTO RAPTORS 116 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 93

Good defensive work to retain Luka Doncic paid off. Toronto won with clarity and for Dallas it is already the third consecutive loss.