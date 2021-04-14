PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 115 – BOSTON CELTICS 116

Tachycardiac party in Portland. It was resolved on the horn and by a shot that did not enter. Damian Lillard had it, but couldn’t score. The Celtics came from believing that they had sentenced the game with a triple after step back by Jayson Tatum and they ran into a triple by Powell and two free ones missed by Smart. Good game from the aforementioned Tatum, with 32 points, who led his own. Melo, on the other side, contributed 25. The greens achieve the fourth win in a row and smile in the East.

TORONTO RAPTORS 103 – ATLANTA HAWKS 108

The Hawks controlled better, put more heart in him and even luck, as in an action typical of American football that Kevin Huerter finished, was on their side. Sin Young and Gallinari pulled off a Tampa Bay merit victory over the Raptors. Bogdanovic, scorer of 23 points, was the visitors’ top scorer.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 97 – BROOKLYN NETS 127

The game postponed for the murder of Daunte Wright was played at an empty Target Center. Coach Steve Nash also raised his voice. Read the chronicle.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 93 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 101

Great game by Alex Caruso, key in defense and decisive in the last attacks, and victory for the Lakers in another game marked by losses. Read the chronicle.

UTAH JAZZ 106 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 96

The Jazz got serious in time and amassed 66-38 between the second and third quarters. Lu Dort’s display, which finished with 42 points. Read the chronicle.

INDIANA PACERS 115 – LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 126

The Clippers continue to play very well, having a great time and shooting very well, a hammer that George now leads, who finished with 36 points. Read the chronicle.

PHOENIX SUNS 108 – MIAMI HEAT 86

The bench was the key in a beating of the Heat. The Suns opened the gap with a 30-16 in the second quarter and were squeezing the rival. Read the chronicle.

