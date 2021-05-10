CHARLOTTE HORNETS 110 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 112

A week before the end of the NBA regular phase, there are few free places left to continue fighting for the title. The Pelicans are one win away from the Spurs after winning on the road in Charlotte. Ball brothers duel decided by the visitors. Terry Rozier’s 43 points ended up being worthless. Nice work from Alexander-Walker and Hayes in the end. Willy Hernangómez started and grabbed 16 rebounds.

ORLANDO MAGIC 96 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 128

Game without much history but that shows that these Wolves are different for two months. 27 points from Towns and Russell, respectively, 18 from Rubio or 16 from Edwards. The Magic do not play anything, but the relaxation does not make them dangerous against teams like these Wolves. The Spanish Juancho Hernangómez did not play.

DETROIT PISTONS 96 – CHICAGO BULLS 108

Nikola Vucevic, with 29 points and 16 rebounds, continues to add to a team that has already been relegated in the East. The Bulls beat some Pistons that they have been in reserve for several months in a game, but it will be of little use to them.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 126 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 98

Simple victory for the Kings against the Thunder. The Californians had in Harkless and Davis, both with 18 points, their best men. Still far from the Spurs.

BOSTON CELTICS 124 – MIAMI HEAT 130

The Heat and Celtics, the last finalists in the Eastern Conference, are now fighting to avoid a series that the Greens are almost definitely approaching. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 100 – NEW YORK KNICKS 106

Collective exhibition of the Knicks of Derrick Rose, who prevail over the Clippers and consolidate in the fourth position of the Eastern Conference. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 123 – PHOENIX SUNS 110

Anthony Davis finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks in the win over the Phoenix Suns. LeBron was out again due to injury. Read the chronicle.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 97 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 124

Dallas beat Cleveland without the participation of Doncic during the last 22 minutes of the match: he was sanctioned for hitting Sexton. Read the chronicle.

