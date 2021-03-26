SAN ANTONIO SPURS 85 – LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 98

NEW YORK KNICKS 106 – WASHINGTON WIZARDS 102

SACRAMENTO KINGS 141 – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 119

Review of the Kings to the Warriors. Without Curry or Green, those from San Francisco were lost from the second period and were no longer found. Read the chronicle.

MIAMI HEAT 122 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 125

Damian Lillard hit a foul triple with only one second remaining and the game ready for extra time. Portland victory. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 101 – PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 109

Green, champion with Marc Gasol on the Raptors two years ago and criticized player in the Lakers last season, made eight 3-pointers off his exes. Read the chronicle.

