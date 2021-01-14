DETROIT PISTONS 101 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 110

The Bucks didn’t have much trouble getting rid of the Pistons on the road. The Milwaukee team featured a good Giannis Antetokounmpo (22 + 10 + 10) and a successful Jrue Holiday (21 + 6 + 5). Six victories in seven games for the Bucks, which contrasts with the two in eleven that the Pistons have so far this year.

NEW YORK KNICKS 109 – BROOKLYN NETS 116

The Nets won the derby, which was weaker than normal because the Nets’ roster was in the frame. Those who had been traded in the James Harden trade no longer played against the Knicks, who fell despite trying in the last quarter. Kevin Durant was there and led his team (26 points).

SACRAMENTO KINGS 126 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 132

The Blazers were forced to make an effort in the closing minutes to give the Kings the advantage they had. Damian Lillard, with 40 points and 13 assists, was the main architect of this victory for Stotts’ men. The 55 points between Fox and Hield and another good performance from rookie Haliburton (17 + 9 + 5) were not worth it.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 111 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 106

The Clippers beat a Pelicans without Zion Williamson and where the Spanish Willy Hernangómez still does not play. The second quarter was the time for the Angelenos to open a gap that would no longer be closed until the final honk. Leonard (28) and George (27) did well against a record-breaking Nickeil Alexander-Walker (37).

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 99 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 128

Three games out in a row and only 11 seconds behind for some Lakers who dominate the NBA without forcing and with home records. Read the chronicle.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 107 – MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 118

Terrible last quarter for the Timberwolves, the worst team in the West. Juancho’s bad game, without aim, and a Ricky below his level. Read the chronicle.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 93 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 104

Carlisle surrenders to his star after this match in Charlotte. Slovenian’s block record on the night of Porzingis’ return. Read the chronicle.