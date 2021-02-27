DETROIT PISTONS 107 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 110

Jerami Grant missed the triple to tie and send this game to extra time with three seconds remaining and that gives wings to the Kings, who came to this meeting with nine defeats in a row and a rather complicated situation in the squad and with the coach. De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes, despite putting together a poor 14 of 35 shooting, added a total of 48 valuable points for their team.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 99 – LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 119

Revenge 24 hours later. After the resounding defeat of the first game, this second went to the lap of the Clippers by enough sufficiency. Kawhi Leonard, with almost a triple-double (30 + 9 + 7), was the best of the Angelenos. This is how they maintain their position in the Western Conference.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 118 – ATLANTA HAWKS 109

Trae Young, 7-for-21, missed too much. On the other hand, French point guard Théo Maledon was the surprise of the Thunder with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Third win in four games for Oklahoma City Thunder.

CHICAGO BULLS 97 – PHOENIX SUNS 106

The Suns doubled the Bulls in the fourth quarter with a 16-32 run to come back and win the game. Booker and Ayton each scored 22 points to lead their team in scoring, although veteran point guard Chris Paul posted 14 + 15 and +28 with him on the court.

BOSTON CELTICS 118 – INDIANA PACERS 112

Kemba Walker scores 32 points in Boston’s win over Indiana. It’s his highest score of the season and ends his three-game losing streak. Read the chronicle.

MIAMI HEAT 124 – UTAH JAZZ 116

Victory for the Heat against the Jazz, who have already lost two of their last four games. The Miami team begins to improve its face. Read the chronicle.

TORONTO RAPTORS 122 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 111

Sergio Scariolo donned the Raptors head coach suit due to Nurse’s absence due to anti-COVID protocols in the win over Houston. Read the chronicle.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 130 – CHARLOTTE HORNETS 121

Golden State beats Charlotte and has three consecutive victories for the first time this season. Draymond Green also had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 102 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 93

The German Schröder, out last week due to the protocol against the coronavirus, limited the power of the Blazers’ exteriors and scored 22 points. Read the chronicle.