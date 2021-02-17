MILWAUKEE BUCKS 113 – TORONTO RAPTORS 124

A tie double in the first half led to the break in the second. And the Canadian team is the one that took the cake, putting some Bucks to sleep who are beginning to have problems. It is his fourth loss in a row. Fred VanVleet (33 + 7 + 4) was worth more than Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 + 10 + 8 + 5). Lowry hurt his ankle, but came back. Up are the Raptors.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 104 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 115

New effort by Damian Lillard, author of 31 points and 10 assists, and his teammates to start a victory away from home. The triples, key: 10 to 20 and with a 42% success rate for those from Oregon. Lu Dort (23) and Hamidou Diallo (17) were the most successful of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

PHOENIX SUNS 124 – BROOKLYN NETS 128

The Suns were leading by as much as 24 points, but they weren’t counting on Harden to have enough resources without Irving and Durant. Read the chronicle.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 113 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 144

The Pelicans didn’t take their foot off the gas all night. They won with great sufficiency, even liking each other, at the home of the Grizzlies. Read the chronicle.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 104 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 112

Marc, LeBron and Harrell took responsibility to cover the loss of Anthony Davis and achieve a victory marked as a single on the schedule. Read the chronicle.

BOSTON CELTICS 112 – DENVER NUGGETS 99

Argentine guard Facu Campazzo started for the first time in the NBA and accompanied Nikola Jokic well, but it was not enough. Defeat in the Garden. Read the chronicle.