WASHINGTON WIZARDS 120 – ORLANDO MAGIC 130

New great game by Bradley Beal (39) and triple-double by Russell Westbrook (15 + 15 + 12), a new loss for the Wizards. It looks like it could be the trend this season. Bertans only played 20 minutes and Avdija contributed 5 points. The best of the Magic were Terrence Ross (25 points) and Nikola Vucevic (22 points and 17 rebounds).

DETROIT PISTONS 119 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 128

The 3-way version of Blake Griffin, hit 8/16, and Jerami Grant, who finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, forced the Cavaliers into two overtimes. Those of Cleveland came out with the victory of Detroit, but suffering. 23 + 16 from Drummond in what was his home for so many years and 32 points from a Collin Sexton who stands out as a notable scorer in his team.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 119 – TORONTO RAPTORS 114

DeMar DeRozan was the highlight against his former team. The shooting guard-forward scored 27 points. Chris Boucher, substitute, was the one who contributed the most from the other side: 22 points, 10 rebounds and 7 blocks. The Raptors already have two losses; the Spurs, two wins.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 107 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 109

A Gilgeous-Alexander basket six meters from the basket in the closing seconds of the game gave the Thunder the victory in Charlotte. Shai, with 24 points, was the top scorer of the game and added 9 assists and 7 rebounds to his statistics.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 112 – ATLANTA HAWKS 122

The Hawks survived the bad percentages of Bogdanovic and Reddish and the losses of Rondo, Capela and Gallinari with the contribution of Kevin Huerter (21 points), Trae Young (36 points) and the double-double of Hunter (15 + 11) and Collins (13 + 10). The Grizzlies only added 22 points with substitutes and that was part of the difference.

CHICAGO BULLS 106 – INDIANA PACERS 125

The Bulls had another bad game. The Pacers passed them over with a Domantas Sabonis in triple-double (22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists) and with 8/11 in shooting. Bad image of the Illinois team.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 106 – PHOENIX SUNS 103

The Kings surprised the Nuggets and now they do so with the Suns, who are losing for the first time since March. De’Aaron Fox contributed 24 points for the Californian team.

UTAH JAZZ 111 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 116

Game 2, Minnesota’s second win. This time, before the difficult Jazz. Edwards continues to grow. Rubio, outstanding substitute. Read the chronicle.

NEW YORK KNICKS 89 – PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 109

The anecdote of the day was in what happened with the Knicks’ numbers. The New York team lost again, this time at MSG. Read the chronicle.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 128 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 126

The Rockets, low due to coronavirus, held up well to the Blazers, who had to squeeze themselves to win with the help of overtime. Read the chronicle.