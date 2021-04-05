BOSTON CELTICS 116 – CHARLOTTE HORNETS 86

With Evan Fournier (17 points) already contributing and with the pair of Tatum and Brown at full capacity, the Celtics gave account of some Hornets punished by casualties. Hayward was not there, but Rozier (22 + 7) was among the former Boston in Charlotte. Tied for victories, although the greens with one more defeat, these two teams will play some of the places of honor in the East.

DENVER NUGGETS 119 – ORLANDO MAGIC 109

The Magic squeezed the Nuggets, who could not take the night quiet against a rival who no longer fights for anything. Hampton, in Denver until a couple of weeks ago, was one of the standouts. The Nuggets, in fact, had to come back in the fourth quarter. Gordon’s great game against his ex: 24 points with 10/13 shooting.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 100 – MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 116

Disastrous game for the Sixers on their second night of action. Without Embiid and only with Howard as a center, the locals had a bad time. In the third quarter they managed to fit 45 points, this being the determining point of the match. It is only the fifth loss for Rivers’ at home.

ATLANTA HAWKS 117 – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 111

Stephen Curry’s 37 points weren’t enough for the Warriors to storm Atlanta. Clint Capela, with 24 + 18, and Danilo Gallinari (25) saved the furniture on another night of doubts for Trae. The Hawks appear to have set course.

CHICAGO BULLS 115 – BROOKLYN NETS 107

Great match by Satoransky and Vucevic, who together with LaVine end the resistance of the hitherto leader of the East. Harden and Durant did not play. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 104 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 86

The Los Angeles derby was resolved with a great overwhelming superiority of the Clippers, who were the whole game ahead. The Lakers, orphans. Read the chronicle.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 115 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 122

Balsamic victory in Houston. Without Zion, Ingram and Hart others could stand out, as was the case with Lonzo and Willy. They still have the series to shoot. Read the chronicle.

