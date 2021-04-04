SAN ANTONIO SPURS 133 – INDIANA PACERS 138

The Pacers held the pull and got the help of a free throw that missed. DeMar DeRozan missed one of his two final pitches, the one that avoided the five-minute extension, and the game went into extra time, where Indiana’s team triumphed. And they did it without Domantas Sabonis, with more merit. TJ McConnell assumed the weight in overtime and made several baskets, also the one that sentenced the game. The top scorer of the match was Caris LeVert (26 points).

SACRAMENTO KINGS 128 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 129

The Bucks, who didn’t have Giannis for this game, came close to flipping it off in Sacramento. The Kings arrived with better momentum at the end and were one point away from the comeback. A couple of baskets from Jrue Holiday with a minute to go and free throws helped Mike Budenholzer’s men to get the victory from there, being the third in a row for them.

MIAMI HEAT 115 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 101

Seven players in double-digit scoring broke the Cavaliers. With this, the Heat achieved the fourth consecutive victory, an interesting feat in a highly competitive Eastern Conference. The top scorer in this match was Collin Sexton (26 points).

UTAH JAZZ 137 – ORLANDO MAGIC 91

The Jazz broke the NBA record for triples in the first half, but then slowed down somewhat. Be that as it may, a landslide victory against a broken Magic. Donovan Mitchell had 22 points in 21 minutes.

DETROIT PISTONS 81 – NEW YORK KNICKS 125

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 133 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 85

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 87 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 109

The Mavericks smothered the Wizards in the second half, where they only allowed 40 points, and took the victory out of the capital. Read the chronicle.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 122 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 113

Embiid came back from his injury and did it against his archrival. Sparks flew between Towns and all 76ers, who do not forget the fight 2019. Read the chronicle.

