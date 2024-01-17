Tragedy in the North American professional basketball league NBA: The Golden State Warriors mourn the loss of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who died suddenly on Wednesday at the age of just 46.
As the team from San Francisco announced, the Serb died of a heart attack. The Warriors' game at Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening (local time) was canceled.
“We are devastated by Dejan's sudden death,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “In addition to being an outstanding basketball coach, Dejan was also one of the most positive and wonderful people I have ever known.”
As the Warriors previously announced, Milojevic was hospitalized after a “medical emergency” during a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday evening.
Milojevic had been Kerr's assistant with the Warriors since 2021, with whom he won the NBA title in 2022. Previously, as head coach, he won the Serbian Cup (2016) with Mega Basket from Belgrade and the double in Montenegro (2021) with Buducnost Podgorica.
As a player, he was a forward of international class and became European champion with Serbia and Montenegro in 2001. Wearing the Partizan Belgrade jersey, he was MVP of the Adriatic Basketball League (ABA) three times in a row (2004 to 2006) with the teams from the former Yugoslavia.
