PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 87 – INDIANA PACERS 111

A ridiculous second quarter by the home team, which scored only 10 points and received 33, was the basis of the Pacers’ victory in Portland. Domantas Sabonis (23 + 15) reigned where his father did and Malcolm Brogdon (25 + 7) duly accompanied him. Those of Indiana were without Oladipo and also without their new signing, Caris LeVert. In this meeting Jusuf Nurkic broke his hand and could miss quite a few weeks of the season.

TORONTO RAPTORS 111 – CHARLOTTE HORNETS 108

Gordon Hayward’s loss was too much for the Hornets, who fell by three points in Tampa Bay to the Raptors. Chris Boucher continues to grow: 25 points and 10 rebounds to be the best of his team. The Toronto team adds only their third victory of the season.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 125 – MIAMI HEAT 108

The fantastic performance of Shake Milton, author of 31 points as a substitute, was the highlight of the new duel between Sixers and Heat. Embiid was not fine, but Simmons finished with a triple-double.

DENVER NUGGETS 114 – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 104

Stephen Curry had 35 points but had one of his worst games for so much scoring. Nikola Jokic handled his teammates better. Read the chronicle.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 105 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 109

The team, still without Kurucs, Exum and Oladipo and with James Harden out, surprised the Spurs in the Texan derby. Step ahead of Brown. Read the chronicle.