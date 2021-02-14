UTAH JAZZ 112 – MIAMI HEAT 94

The best team in the NBA at this time gave a review of the current runner-up in the League. The Jazz only stumbled in the first quarter, the rest were a piece of cake against the Heat. The definitive stretch, in the third quarter. Donovan Mitchell, despite having a tough night shooting, was the top scorer (26). There are already 22 victories for the Jazz, the undisputed leader.

ATLANTA HAWKS 113 – INDIANA PACERS 125

The Pacers didn’t need an alien Sabonis to beat the Hawks, who still don’t get the hang of the season. Doug McDermott, scorer of 26 points, was the best of the Indiana, who crushed his rival in the fourth quarter. Atlanta has lost six of the last seven games.

NEW YORK KNICKS 121 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 99

Quickley and Randle, with 22 points each, and the guards Derrick Rose (16) and Elfrid Payton (15) were a torment for the Rockets, who fell clearly at Madison Square Garden. Fifth loss in a row for the Houston team.

PHOENIX SUNS 120 – PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 111

Guard Booker and point guard Paul combined for 54 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. In the rival Embiid was left alone in the face of danger. Read the chronicle.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 117 – BROOKLYN NETS 134

Kevin Durant played his first away game at home to the Warriors after his departure. The one who is now his team shows signs of going to more. Read the chronicle.