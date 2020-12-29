OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 109 – UTAH JAZZ 110

A spectacular Lu Dort, scoring 26 points with only two misses on his shots, was not enough for the Thunder to win. The Jazz did it with a decisive basket in contact and a Donovan Mitchell board. This meeting was the one that, on March 11, caused the suspension of the NBA by the coronavirus after knowing the positive of Gobert. There are no more undefeated in the West.

ATLANTA HAWKS 128 – DETROIT PISTONS 120

Jerami Grant and Josh Jackson each contributed 27 points, but it did not help to defeat the Hawks who are already 3-0. Rajon Rondo debuted with that jersey with 12 + 8. The best were Trae Young (29 points) and, at a lower level, Bogdan Bogdanovic (17 points) and John Collins (15 points).

BROOKLYN NETS 111 – MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 116

Ja Morant had to leave in a wheelchair on the parquet, although it appears he does not have a broken ankle. Irving and Durant absent. Read the chronicle.

DENVER NUGGETS 124 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 111

A very complete game for Serbian Nikola Jokic, with a triple-double not seen in 50 years, in the first that is Denver’s victory this season. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 107 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 115

Lillard and Trent unleashed the Lakers, who arrived with good inertia but with two games in two nights. Alex Caruso’s loss was notable. Read the chronicle.