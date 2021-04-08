INDIANA PACERS 141 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 137

The Wolves fought a lot, but they didn’t win. They went to three with 50 seconds to go and McConnell cooled his comeback. They got to two with 10 seconds to go and Holiday did not shake his pulse on free throws. Minnesota was a long way off and came up a little late. Towns had 32 points and Rubio was good with 17 + 7 + 5. The Holiday brothers, in the absence of Sabonis and Turner, led their team.

ORLANDO MAGIC 116 – WASHINGTON WIZARDS 131

A good game in attack by Bradley Beal, author of 26 points, and Russell Westbrook, with 23 + 14 + 15, unleashed the Wizards, who took an important victory from Orlando. The most successful of the locals was Terrence Ross, with 24 points. End of a four-game losing streak for Washington.

BOSTON CELTICS 101 – NEW YORK KNICKS 99

A smart triple put the Celtics three ahead with half a minute left and the locals knew how to play with it in free practice, where they did not fail. Brown (32) and Tatum (25) stood out in the greens, RJ Barrett (29) was the best of the New Yorkers.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 102 – CHARLOTTE HORNETS 113

Triumph to believe. The Hornets have been hit with the injuries of Ball and Hayward and they were down, but against a Thunder that have already raised the white flag they could not be lost. McDaniels, with 21 points, was the best of Charlotte’s. Pokusevski and Maledon, both with 25 points for Oklahoma City.

ATLANTA HAWKS 113 – MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 131

The Grizzlies accumulate an advantage in their favor between the second and third quarters of 28, which made the game. Grayson Allen, with 30 points, was the most successful of the Memphis, who now have four consecutive victories.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 102 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 93

Terrible game, complaints from Porzingis and unexpected defeat when the option to leave the qualifying zone becomes more within reach. Read the chronicle.

BROOKLYN NETS 139 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 111

After almost two months Durant returns without missing a single shot and the Nets crush the Pelicans. Festival with Aldridge at a high level. Read the chronicle.

DENVER NUGGETS 106 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 96

Those of Mike Malone, without Murray, also do not fail against the Spurs and link seven victories, each time closer to the third in the West. Read the chronicle.

PHOENIX SUNS 117 – UTAH JAZZ 113

Game resolved in overtime in Arizona. The Suns, with Paul and Booker at the helm, contain Mitchell and are only one game away from Utah. Read the chronicle.

