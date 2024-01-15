NBA: Gallinari leaves Washington and moves to Detroit. But he could cancel

Danilo Gallinari leaves Washington to land in Detroit. ESPN announces it. The 35-year-old blue, together with Mike Muscala, moves to the Pistons in exchange for Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers and two future second-round picks who go to the Wizards. The move will give Detroit more than $60 million in salary cap space next summer.

For Gallo, a probable buyout is coming to free himself on the market: He has a contract expiring in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he will play with the Pistons until the end of the season or find an agreement to terminate and then be available as a free agent.

Danilo Gallinari, out of action since December 27th due to a back problemaveraged 7.0 points for the Wizards this season.

