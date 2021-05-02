Gabriel Deck played his second NBA game and added numbers more than positive, despite the fact that after a great start His gunpowder dried up and there was little he could do to avoid the beating the Oklahoma City Thunder received at home, which fell to the Indiana Pacers 152-95.

The santiagueño totaled 8 points (4-12 in court shots, 0-2 in triples and 0-2 in free), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 loss in 24 minutes and the team he was saved from a historical role: At one point he was down by 60 points: If he lost by 68 he was going to equal the biggest loss in the life of the league.

With very little defense, Oklahoma saw how Indiana quickly escaped to 8-0 and was only able to score on the free way more than two minutes after the start, but without response to a visiting offense that scored without major difficulties and with little overall game ahead, the Pacers went 16-4 with a single field score for the Thunder for nearly half of the opening quarter.

At 3m25 from the close of that first quarter, DT Mark Daigneault sent the Argentine to the court, with the game 30-17 in favor of Indiana.

Coming to the final minute, Deck scored on your first try after a good cut to the kickback rim after receiving an assist from Svi Mykhailiuk.

And he showed off in the last two team possessions: the first, taking a defensive rebound and running from coast to coast to finish with a change of hands and a left-handed layup on penetration. And the other, with his first dunk again when running the court: 6 points in less than 4 minutes with 100% effectiveness.

5m46 from the end of the second quarter, Daigneault put it back on the bench. Then, Gaby he had tried two more throws, but in both cases without success. That 60% success rate, however, was still well above the team, which did not reach 40.

At 1m35 Deck returned to the field and on the buzzer he obtained a good offensive rebound (the second of his personal account), but in his touch to the ball he could not score it and, against a superior rival, who is struggling to enter the play-in in the Eastern conference (March 9), Oklahoma closed the first half (to start the 3C without the Santiago) falling 82-46.

Coming to the end of the third period, with the team already suffering an even bigger beating (losing by almost 60 points), Deck returned and although he could not score in that time, stretching a drought in which he even missed two free throws, he continued to increase his bounce count, establishing himself as the best of the team in the field.

And at 5m45 he broke the bad streak, scoring with a step back after eight consecutive failures.

A large number in context

Eventually, Deck left the court with nothing less than five offensive rebounds. To set parameters, no other Argentine player achieved that rebounding figure on someone else’s board so quickly.

Luis Scola achieved it in his fourteenth game in the NBA (then he would surpass it several times, once reaching 9, his best record), while Andrés Nocioni did not reach five offensive rebounds until his third season.

Luis Scola against Pau Gasol, fighting for a rebound. in 2012. AP Photo / Gus Ruelas

Manu Ginobili, something curious and that also shows his achievement as it was a perimeter, knew how to take the same amount as Turtle. He did it three times: the first, in February 2003, against Sacramento. Then, against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004 (34 minutes played) and the last one on a November night in 2006 against Charlotte in which he played 40 minutes.

A natural pivot like Fabricio Oberto, hopefully, also took more than the Santiago native: in his 37th game he captured no less than 8 offensive rebounds. Rubén Wolkowyski, to cite another example of a strong man in painting, did not take more than three.

Walter Herrmann, in April 2007 against Washington, also took 5: it was his best record.