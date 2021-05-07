In its fifth game In the NBA, Gabriel Deck suffered the defeat of the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Golden State Warriors by 118-97 and was far from replicating the great performance he had had against the Sacramento Kings.

Last Tuesday, the Santiago native had registered his best game in the best basketball league in the world: personal record points in the franchise (16) and his first triple.

However, in the preview of the confrontation against Stephen Curry’s team, he was in charge of putting cold cloths and warned: “It’s not easy to come and fit in a group that has been playing since the beginning of the season ”.

Exactly that was in evidence in the commitment this Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Argentine was disconnected from his teammates in several offensive plays and closed his roster with six points (2-2 in free, 2-5 in doubles and 0-2 in triples), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes on the parquet.

It was not only a consequence of his low precision, but it was also due to the poor collective game of a team under construction, in which neither player completed two consecutive seasons in the franchise.

The sequence was repeated in several attacks by the team: the Tortu was isolated in the corner and could not interact with the ball. The situation was only interrupted when, after four or five offensive actions without participating, he decided to play it under the basket, his best virtue.

This is how at the beginning of the second quarter, for example, he got into the paint at full power and managed to score before the mark of three rivals.

The great figure of the night was Stephen Curry, who added 34 points (6-7 in free practice, 5-8 in doubles and 6-13 in triples), four rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 31 minutes of action on the court.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have a record of 21 wins and 45 losses and are ranked in the thirteenth position of the Western Conference, where Facundo Campazzo’s Nuggets occupy fourth place with the qualification to the playoffs assured.

Oklahoma City and Deck they will have revenge this saturday, when they meet again as a visitor against the Warriors from 23.

