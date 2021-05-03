Gabriel Deck is showing his weapons in the NBA since the beginning. Intelligence, poise, calm, good decision-making, the mettle to stand in someone else’s detour, a new culture and an unknown country. The Oklahoma City Thunder from Santiago played another great game against one of the title candidates, Phoenix Suns, and also slipped between illustrious names in history Argentine and American in these first minutes.

It happens that in these three initial meetings, against New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and these Suns who are second in the Western conference (above Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, for example), Turtle accumulated nothing less than nine offensive rebounds.

Without the most dominant physique, the forward or power forward albiceleste is characterized by his good use of the body, his reading and intelligence. Dennis Rodman said, exalted rebounder, who studied absolutely everything to take more balls on the boards: especially the turns of the ball to know where he could jump after touching the hoop.

And those 9 bounces on someone else’s glass allowed Deck equalize the amount that Andrés Nocioni had also harvested in his first three league games, in the 2003/04 season.

But also, he sneaked in, just as he had done. Chapu, among several illustrious names of history.

Gabriel Deck vs. Phoenix suns A great performance from the Argentine

Yes, it was far from the legends David robinson, the Admiral, icon of the San Antonio Spurs; and the mythical Dikembe Mutombo, figure of Denver, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets, who captured 20 offensive rebounds in his first three appearances on the biggest stage in world basketball.

But he was not too far removed from men like Shaquille O’Neal, who in his debut season (1992/93) added 14. Another crack of all time Charles barkley, in 1984 he started his way and grabbed 12 balls after failures of his teammates.

And dominators of this time, like the great Spanish Marc Gasol, Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas or star call-up Zion Williamson grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in their first three games.

With his 9, Deck not only equaled Nocioni but also figures like Anthony Davis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard or own Worm Rodman.

A statistical pearl, hardly. One of those who love to highlight the men of the NBA but, at the same time, at some point reveals the hunger of the Santiago, who has just arrived, start playing like a veteran and he is still a 26-year-old “rookie.”

“It doesn’t look like he’s making his debut,” they said on the broadcast that follows the Oklahoma campaign. And it starts to echo near the Tortu another phrase they usually say in sports yankee: “The sky’s the limit” (“The sky is the limit”).