Gabriel Deck returned to add minutes in the defeat of the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Sacramento Kings by 122-106, in the penultimate game of the NBA regular season, and continues to take hold in the most competitive basketball league in the world.

Tortu had 18 minutes and 45 seconds of action on the court, and closed his roster with eight points (4-7 in doubles), a rebound, an assist and a personal foul.

As usual, the man from Santiago became strong in painting and left several points with your trademark: with his back to the basket holding the opponent’s defense, half turn and throw with a retreating step.

Regardless of the statistics, the forward of the Argentine National Team continues adding chips in order to fully fulfill the extension of his contract (he only has the first season guaranteed, while the next three depend on the decision of the franchise).

With the defeat on Tuesday, the team led by coach Mark Daigneault added their eighth consecutive fall and the twenty-fourth in the last 25 games (before he had accumulated a negative streak of 14 lost games in a row).

With a rebuilding team full of youngsters (Deck, 26, was the second-oldest player), the Thunder are in the penultimate place from the Western Conference standings.

In the same area, Facundo Campazzo’s Denver Nuggets march fourth and have the playoff qualification insured. These two representatives of our country will soon be joined by Luca Vildoza, recently acquired by the New York Knicks.

The next Friday, Oklahoma City will face the Utah Jazz at home for the second to last game of the regular season. It will be from 21 (Argentine time) and can be seen with the NBA League Pass.

