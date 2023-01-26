During Wednesday’s NBA day, according to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the 162nd occasion in the brothers’ careers. Stephen Y Seth Curry that they played on the same day, taking into account the regular season and playoffs.

However, this was the first time they both scored 30 or more points on the same night, both being the top performers on their respective teams, albeit with different results for each one.

Stephen, 34, shined with 34 points in the win for the Golden State Warriors Over the Memphis Grizzlieswith 10 of 19 in field goals, 4 of 8 in triples, and 10 of 11 in free throws, although he could not finish the game due to a controversy.

Expelled

Stephen’s production could have been even greater, however with approximately one minute and 15 seconds remaining in the fourth period, he was ejected after throwing his mouthpiece into the stands, an action he did after a shot from Jordan Poolewhen Curry was asking for the ball to redo the offense, after getting the offensive rebound.

As for the actions of Seth Curry, 32, he shone from the substitute bench in the defeat of his Brooklyn Nets against the Philadelphia 76ersshooting 11 of 20 from the field, 7 of 10 from 3-pointers, and 3 of 3 from free throws.

On December 22, the Nets and Warriors faced each other, ending in a massive victory for those from Brooklyn, although Golden State did not have its main figures due to injury, including Stephen Curry (shoulder), so there was no duel between brothers, since only Seth played for the New Yorkers, adding 12 points.

Currently, the Curry brothers’ averages for their respective teams are: Stephen: 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, shooting 42 percent from 3-point range, while Seth: 10.8 points, 2.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds, shooting 43.3 percent. percent efficiency in triples